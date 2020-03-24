Left Menu
COVID-19: J-K DGP advises his men to be careful in handling prevailing situation

  PTI
  • |
  Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:21 IST
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday advised his men to be "very careful" in handling the current situation in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. "The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces have contributed in a big way in handling tough situations together with the cooperation of people we will succeed in the mission of containing the spread of this disease too," Singh said.

He was chairing a high-level meeting of senior officers at the police headquarters here. The meeting was convened to take stock of the ground situation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was attended by senior officers from the valley through video-conferencing, a police spokesman said.

The DGP appreciated the role of officers and jawans who are first responders to tackle the ground situation in view of coronavirus and said that all personnel need to be very careful in handling the current situation. The DGP said the 'Dos and Don'ts' which have been circulated to each district must be followed strictly.

"The necessary arrangements and procedures, precautions must be followed in all the units. Those police personnel or their relatives who have international travel history must come forward for self-isolation," he said. He warned the officers and jawans on duty to be careful about their own safety. The DGP directed the officers to use the community policing and inform the public about the virus.

"People's cooperation is important in handling the current situation. Police personnel who are on guard duties at quarantine centres or on escort duties must be briefed on a daily basis and well protected taking all precautions," Singh said. He emphasised that full support be extended to the health department and other authorities working on ground.

During the meeting, the senior officers gave briefing about the preparations and precautions made by their wings and units with regard to COVID-19 pandemic in their respective wings and offices, the spokesman said..

