MP: 200 booked for flouting rules during Indore's Janta curfew

Cases were registered against 200people in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for flouting socialdistancing rules while paying tribute to frontline staffduring Janta curfew on Sunday, police said

Videos of these raucous tributes, which took place inthe city's Rajwada and Patnipura areas, showing people beatingdrums, dancing and clanging utensils had gone viral on socialmedia

"MG Road and Pardesipura police stations on Mondayregistered cases against 200 unidentified persons under IPCsection 188 (disobeying the order duly promulgated by thegovernment officer). Video footage is being checked toidentify and nab the offenders," an official said.

