Police associate's brother killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A 28-year-old man whose brother is a "gopniya sainik" (secret trooper) has been killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Tuesday. Hidma Kawasi was abducted from his native Nilawaya village in Aranpur police station limits two days ago and his body was thrown outside his house on Monday, said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

Kawasi was the brother of a gopniya sainik, a police associate tasked with providing information and helping in counter-insurgency operations. "The deceased's parents are very fearful as Naxals have threatened them with dire consequences if they approach police. Naxals are losing the trust of tribals and, therefore, are targeting relatives of police personnel to create fear," Pallava said.

Several local men have joined police from Potali and Nilawaya villages after a camp was set up in the former, and this had unsettled the Naxals, the SP said. A case has been registered in connection with the killing, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.