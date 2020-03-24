Left Menu
SAD asks Punjab CM to give financial aid to farm labourers amid curfew

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 24 (ANI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to give a direct cash relief of Rs 2,000 per month to the farm labours amid curfew in the state due to coronavirus fears.

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

He also requested Singh to suspend collection of loan instalments of cooperative banks for six months and asked the Punjab government to come out with a comprehensive loan waiver scheme for all cooperative bank loans taken by farmers.

"The SAD President said the farm sector had been already affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with small farmers and farm labourers being the most affected. He said the government should take appropriate measures to ensure the farm economy did not collapse in Punjab and the livelihood of farmers and farm labourers was not threatened," a press release said. Curfew has been imposed in parts of Punjab to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Badal said besides giving relief on loans taken from cooperative banks, the state government should also come out with a comprehensive loan waiver scheme which was due since long and should be implemented quickly keeping in view the hardships being faced by farmers. He said simultaneously the government should announce a cash relief for farm labourers.

"Badal said farm labourers had been most affected by the Caronovirus pandemic and they should be given a direct cash relief of Rs 2,000 per month to help them tide over this crisis. He said daily wagers in urban areas should be given a direct relief of Rs 3,000 per month," the release said. "Badal said since the distribution of the Aata-daal scheme might not be feasible, beneficiaries could be wired cash deposits corresponding to the backlog due to them under the scheme as well as one-month advance cash benefit under the scheme," it added.

The SAD President said similarly all social welfare beneficiaries including the aged and widows, should be given an advance pension for one month besides clearing of the backlog. (ANI)

