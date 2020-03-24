Left Menu
232 cases registered for curfew violation in Punjab, 111 arrested: Police

The Punjab Police on Tuesday registered 232 FIRs and arrested 111 persons for violation of curfew imposed in the state to combat the COVID-19 crisis, even as the force worked out a comprehensive strategy to ensure doorstep delivery of essential commodities to people across the state. While the maximum of 38 FIRs for curfew violation were registered in SAS Nagar (Mohali), 34 FIRs were registered in Amritsar (Rural), and 30 each in Tarn Taran and Sangrur, DGP Dinkar Gupta said. He said the maximum number of 43 persons were arrested from Tarn Taran for curfew violation. Twenty-three persons have been arrested in Kapurthala, 15 in Hoshiarpur followed by Bathinda (13), Ferozepur (5), Patiala (5), Gurdaspur (4) and Ludhiana Rural (2), police said. The figures of arrests from other districts stood at Amritsar (14), Jalandhar (10), Batala (6), Gurdaspur (4), Patiala (7), Ropar (4), Fatehgarh Sahib (11), Jalandhar Rural (7), Hoshiarpur (9), Kapurthala (4), Ludhiana Rural (2), SBS Nagar (1), Bathinda (3), Ferozepur (7), Moga (4) and Faridkot (1), they said. The districts with zero violation of curfew are Khanna, Pathankot, Barnala, Ludhiana, Fazilka and Mansa, police added. Two cases of violation of quarantine restrictions were also reported from Sri Muktsar Sahib during the day, DGP Gupta said. The official said 38,160 police employees in different ranks have been deployed on the ground in various districts and police commissionerates for the strict enforcement of curfew, including sealing of affected clusters besides maintenance of essential supplies and law and order.

These also include 981 volunteers, the DGP said in a statement. Following the detailed curfew guidelines issued by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the DGP held a meeting of all IG/DIG ranges and CP/SSPs over video conferencing, along with the senior management team of Punjab Police. The meeting deliberated over systems to be put in place to facilitate the people to get access to essential items such as milk and foodstuff, medicines, healthcare.

The DGP also directed all the district police chiefs to ensure that curfew passes are provided on need basis to maintain basic services, including telecom, banks, ATMs, journalists, newspapers, doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers, electricians and plumbers. He exhorted the field police staff to deploy a team of about 50-100 policemen to coordinate the supply of food and medicines to the people. Gupta also asked them to mobilise young citizens as a Volunteer Corps, along with delivery boys to establish a supply line between Kirana shops and consumers to ensure doorstep delivery of food and other essential items. He suggested that out-of-work auto and taxi drivers could also be deployed as delivery boys for door-to-door deliveries.

Ludhiana, Sangrur and Barnala districts have already put such systems in place, the police official added. The DGP also advised the district police chiefs to allow the smooth movement of trucks across inter-state borders to carry food items into Punjab so that there is no scarcity of essential commodities.

He also spoke to the chief secretary and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate the entry of hundreds of goods trucks stranded at the Madhopur barrier in Pathankot. Punjab has reported 29 coronavirus cases and one death. PTI VSD CHS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

