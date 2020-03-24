Assam MLAs to donate one-month salary to fight COVID-19

All members of the Assam Assembly on Tuesday unanimously announced to contribute their one months salary to support the government in fighting the novel coronavirus crisis in the state. During a discussion on the preparedness of the state government to fight a possible outbreak of COVID-19 in Assam, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said all Congress members will donate one month's salary for the cause.

After this, leaders of all parties the BJP, AIUDF, AGP and the BPF -- announced similar contributions to a government fund. "This is a very good gesture and a step in solidarity.

All of us took a historical decision to fight unitedly. I thank all of you for contributing one month's salary," Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said. He also appealed to the Assembly staff to take similar steps if they wish.

"We from the House, appeal to the people to follow all the instructions by the Health Department in this situation. We appreciate all the medical staff for their fight against the coronavirus. We also mourn all those died due to COVID-19 and wish a speedy recovery of the affected ones," Goswami said.

The nine-day Budget Session, which began on March 2, was adjourned sine die on Tuesday instead of March 30 in the wake of the coronavirus situation. "We are ending the session sine die due to unavoidable circumstances," the Speaker announced.

Assam is placed under full lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till midnight on March 31 to combat the impact of deadly novel CoronaVirus in the state..

