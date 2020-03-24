Dharmendra Pradhan reviews status of petroleum products' supplies, steel plants

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday held a video conference with Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs) of all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel. He reviewed the status of supplies of petroleum products, operations of refineries, terminals and steel plants.

"Conducted a meeting via video conferencing with CMDs of PSUs of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Reviewed the status of supplies of petroleum products in the country and operations of our refineries and terminals. We are working to ensure uninterrupted supplies of petroleum products to the people," Pradhan tweeted. "Our team members -- who are putting service over self and ensuring essential supplies are not hit -- deserve applause. Instructed CMDs to take all necessary steps to ensure safety and well-being of our employees and their family members. These are challenging times. We must endure, we must prevail. Our team is fully geared to meet the challenges. Together, we shall overcome," he added.

In another post, Pradhan said that he interacted with representatives of the steel sector through video conferencing. "Reviewed the operations of steel plants in the country and the steps being taken to ensure the safety of our employees and their families. #WorkFromHomeIndia," he wrote. (ANI)

