Virus: Chinese man detained from Nagpur hotel, hospitalised

A Chinese national working in Umred in rural Nagpur was on Tuesday detained and shifted to a hospital in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said. The man had arrived in the country in December from China, from where the coronavirus broke out, an official said.

"We got information about this man when we were checking a hotel. He was shifted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) where doctors conducted a check-up. They have not found any symptoms of coronavirus as yet," Inspector Vilas Kale of Umred police station said. He was staying in the hotel since March 15, he added.

