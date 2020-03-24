Left Menu
Development News Edition

230 FIRs registered, 111 people arrested for violating curfew in Punjab

The Punjab Police on Tuesday registered 230 FIRs and arrested 111 people for violation of the curfew imposed by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the state to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:01 IST
230 FIRs registered, 111 people arrested for violating curfew in Punjab
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Police on Tuesday registered 230 FIRs and arrested 111 people for violation of the curfew imposed by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the state to combat the COVID-19 crisis. While the maximum of 38 FIRs for curfew violation were registered in SAS Nagar (Mohali), 34 were registered in Amritsar (Rural), and 30 each were reported from Tarn Taran and Sangrur, said DGP Dinkar Gupta.

The DGP said that a maximum number of 43 people were arrested from Tarn Taran. While 23 people had been arrested in Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur reported 15 arrests, followed by Bathinda (13), Ferozepur (5), Patiala (5), Gurdaspur (4) and Ludhiana Rural (2). The figures for curfew violation from other districts stood at CP Amritsar (14), CP Jalandhar (10), Batala (6), Gurdaspur (4), Patiala (7), Ropar (4), Fatehgarh Sahib (11), Jalandhar Rural (7), Hoshiarpur (9), Kapurthala (4), Ludhiana Rural (2), SBS Nagar (1), Bathinda (3), Ferozepur (7), Moga (4) and Faridkot (1).

The districts which had zero violation of curfew were Khanna, Pathankot, Barnala, CP Ludhiana, Fazilka and Mansa. Two cases of violation of quarantine restrictions were also reported during the day, said the DGP, adding that these were from Sri Muktsar Sahib, which also reported four cases of curfew violation.

Following the detailed curfew guidelines issued by the Chief Minister, the DGP held a meeting of all IG/DIG Ranges and CP/SSPs over video conference, along with the senior management team of the Punjab Police. The meeting deliberated over systems to be put in place to facilitate the people to get access to essential items, such as milk and foodstuff, medicines and healthcare.

The DGP directed all the District Police Chiefs to ensure that curfew passes are provided on need basis to maintain essential services, including telecom, banks, ATMs, journalists, newspapers, doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers, electricians and plumbers. Gupta also exhorted the field police staff to work as missionaries and social workers in such testing times for the citizens.

He asked them to raise and deploy a team of about 50-100 policemen to coordinate the maintenance of food and medicines to the people. He further asked them to mobilise young citizens as a Volunteer Corps, along with delivery boys to establish a supply line between Kirana shops and consumers to ensure doorstep delivery of food and other essential items. Gupta suggested that out-of-work auto and taxi drivers could also be deployed as delivery boys to door to door deliveries. Ludhiana, Sangrur and Barnala districts have already put such systems in place.

It was also discussed that 'rehris' and milk vans should be allowed to move into colonies, mohallas and streets for door-to-door deliveries. The DGP advised the District Police Chiefs to allow the smooth movement of trucks across inter-state borders to carry food items into Punjab so that there was no scarcity of essential commodities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

UN urges easing of sanctions on Iran, others facing virus

The UN rights chief called Tuesday for any sanctions imposed on countries like Iran facing the new coronavirus pandemic to be urgently re-evaluated to avoid pushing strained medical systems into collapse. At this crucial time, both for glob...

Norway extends coronavirus restrictions until April 13

Norway on Tuesday extended curbs on a range of public and private institutions until April 13, including the closure of schools and nurseries, to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The measures we have imposed appear to be slowing t...

COVID-19: Odisha govt imposes 'immediate stoppage' of all construction works

The Odisha government on Tuesday ordered an immediate stoppage of all construction works across the state except construction work for health facilities related to COVID-19. So far, two people have tested positive for coronavirus in the sta...

Bangladesh shuts all public transports as coronavirus death toll rises to 4

Bangladesh on Tuesday suspended all public transport services as the country reported a fourth death due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 17,000 people worldwide. The decision came a day after the country declared a 10-da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020