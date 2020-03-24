COVID-19: Over 900 people under surveillance in HP

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday sanctioned an additional amount of Rs 10 crore for the Health Department in the state, where over 900 people have been kept under surveillance. This amount has been sanctioned from the State Disaster Response Fund for purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and improving lab facilities in the state, he added.

A total of 915 people have been kept under surveillance in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. He said samples of 16 suspected patients were taken for tests. Five of them have tested negative, whereas reports of remaining 11 people are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.