Army's northern command sets up multiple COVID-19 helplines in J-K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:14 IST
As part of its effort to generate awareness among the people about Coronavirus, Army's Northern Command Tuesday established multiple telephone helplines across Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. The helplines have been activated at nearly a dozen places in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions in order to help the 'awaam' (people) to manage stresses related to Covid-19 and to provide immediate relief to those seeking advice, the spokesman said.

He said the helplines would be active 24x7 to address general questions and concerns regarding the prevention of COVID-19. “With the spread of novel coronavirus, there is a sense of uncertainty among the population, as many are not sure what measures to take to safeguard themselves and their family. There have been a series of fake social media uploads creating panic among people,” the spokesman said highlighting the need for the helplines.  To this effect, he said the Army has been undertaking intense awareness campaigns updating the public with all relevant information during this pandemic through various platforms. “These initiatives are meant to ensure that individuals do not become unwitting carriers of the virus and are well informed about various preventive measures to be adopted,” he said. He said these helplines are a critical resource for the 'awaam' and would ensure addressing the questions of concerned residents and providing the most up-to-date information resources.

“While Srinagar residents can reach out for help on 0194-2467326, the residents of other districts can seek assistance through helplines at Baramulla (0195-2238826), Kupwara (0195-5252996), Shalateng (0194-2496618), Awantipura (0193-3247087), Nagrota (0191 254 7896), Akhnoor (0192 425 4244), Rajouri (0196 226 2477), Batote (0199 824 4361), Palma (0196 226 1503), Reasi (0199 124 5319) and Narian (0196 023 0026).. “A 'humsaya' (neighbor) to the 'awaam' in good times and through any challenge, the Indian Army has yet again extended succour to the populace by providing access to prompt information and help through these helplines. The joint efforts of all stakeholders in the national fight against Coronavirus disease will ensure that the Jawan & Awaam remains safe and healthy,” he said.

