PM discusses COVID-19 outbreak with European Commission president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed with with European Commission's President Ursula Von Der Leyen the emerging global situation due to the spread of coronavirus. In a telephonic conversation with Leyen, Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the European Union due to COVID-19, a statement form the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister emphasised upon the need for coordination and cooperation among all countries to fight the pandemic, the statement said. The prime minister also dwelt on the steps taken by India for containing the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Von Der Leyen mentioned that the prime minister’s leadership in taking early measures has been the key to preventing a rapid spread of the disease in India. She also expressed her appreciation for the assistance rendered to the European citizens in India in this situation. The European Commission president emphasised the importance of maintaining a steady supply of essential items, including medicines and coordinated efforts for vaccine development.

The two leaders discussed possible cooperation within the G-20 framework, and the forthcoming video-conference in this context..

