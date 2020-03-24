RPF personnel extend helping hand to stranded passengers at Howrah Railway station

As 375 passengers were left stranded at Howrah Railway Station after West Bengal government announced that no public transport will be operational during the lockdown, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken up the task to help them. "We are distributing tea and biscuits among 375 passengers, who were left stranded at the Howrah Railway Station due to the suspension of transport service," said one of the RPF personnel.

Ishaq Khan, Divisional Railway Manager, told ANI: "Buses are being arranged to send the stranded passengers to their nearest district." Earlier, the state government announced that no public transport including taxis and autorickshaws, except for vehicles going to and from hospitals, airports, railway stations, bus terminals/bus stands and carrying food and essential commodities will be allowed to be on streets. (ANI)

