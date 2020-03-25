Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia students claim policemen defaced anti-CAA graffiti on walls of university

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 00:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 00:00 IST
Jamia students claim policemen defaced anti-CAA graffiti on walls of university

The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Tuesday alleged that policemen defaced their anti-CAA graffiti on the walls of the university, a charge denied by police. The graffiti had been painted while the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was underway outside the gate of Jamia Millia Islamia.

The students claimed that their protest-related graffiti and verses of Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Manto were specifically targeted. The JCC, a group comprising Jamia Millia Islamia students and alumni of the university, had called off its sit-in protest against the new citizenship law last week in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The JCC members claimed that policemen came along with painters on Tuesday morning and defaced the graffiti. "Are paintings also violating lockdown? Susceptible to Coronavirus infections? So why are these at Jamia being painted over? Such vindictivenes in the garb of locking down. Shame! @DelhiPolice ..An absolute shame. #WeWillRiseAgain #jamia #Inquilabliveson #inquilabzindabad," the JCC tweeted.

The JCC members also alleged that essential supplies, which were to be sent to riot-hit northeast Delhi, kept in the tents were stolen. "You may erase the graffiti, you may steal the tents but you cannot suppress our voice because ideas are bulletproof," the JCC tweeted.

However, the senior police officer of southeast district denied the allegations.PTI SLB AMP SNE SNE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

6.5 crore Kannadigas are with PM, says Karnataka CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modis clarion call to the nation on Tuesday to remain indoors is intended to protect the lives of hundreds of people and their families from the agony of the damage caused by coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minister B S...

Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over

Fatalities in Italy from coronavirus have surged in the last 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, dashing hopes the epidemic in the worlds worst hit country was easing after more encouraging numbers in the previous two day...

UK to open 4,000-bed virus field hospital in London

The British government said Tuesday it will open a 4,000-bed field hospital at a London exhibition centre as part of its plans to treat coronavirus cases. The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered the country into ...

UN chief urges G20 to adopt 'war-time' plan with trillions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders of the worlds 20 major industrialized nations on Tuesday to adopt a wartime plan including a stimulus package in the trillions of dollars for businesses, workers and households in developi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020