Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK orders release of 1-month wages for daily wagers, ration packets for slum-dwellers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 01:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 01:19 IST
JK orders release of 1-month wages for daily wagers, ration packets for slum-dwellers

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Tuesday announced the release of wages for daily workers, ration packets for slum-dwellers and destitute and set up health camps in vulnerable areas in the Union Territory. The decision was taken by the Administrative Council at an emergency meeting chaired by Lt Governor G C Murmu here, an official spokesman said. He said the meeting decided on a number of welfare measures, particularly for the most vulnerable sections and the unorganised sector in the context of the situation emerging due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a significant decision, the spokesman said the meeting decided on the immediate release of one month's wages of all daily wagers so that they do not face any difficulty due to the current situation. The Finance Department was asked to take requisite measures in this regard.

The Administrative Council also decided that two months advance ration -- April and May -- be issued to all ration card holders, the spokesman said, adding it was also decided that one month's ration for Mid-Day Meals would be distributed in advance amongst the parents of eligible children. "The council noted that slum-dwellers, other urban poor, destitute were among the most affected by the present situation. In view of the difficulties being faced by them, it was decided that ration packets be immediately distributed among them," the spokesman said.

He said the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir and all the Deputy Commissioners were asked to work out detailed modalities in this regard and take action on war-footing. The administration had already ordered releases of Rs 40 crore to the districts as emergency measure, besides releasing funds to Municipal bodies, the PHE Department and other relevant Departments. The Administrative Council noted that the funds to the DCs had already been released, the spokesman said. He said the Divisional Commissioners were directed to ensure that these resources were expeditiously and effectively utilised in COVID mitigation efforts.

The Administrative Council also appreciated the contribution of the frontline medical, sanitation and other essential staff who were working tirelessly despite difficult circumstances..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Potential coronavirus treatment granted rare disease status

The pharmaceutical giant that makes a promising coronavirus drug has registered it as a rare disease treatment with US regulators, a status that can potentially be worth millions in tax breaks and competition-free sales. What that specialty...

Ex-player Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Former player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Collins, who was the first openly gay player on a team sport, said on Twitter he believes he caught it on March 4 when the Brooklyn Nets host...

Olympics-Skateboarders to use Games delay to win fans for debut sport

Skateboarders have waited a long time for their first appearance in the Olympics but rather than be despondent over the one-year delay announced on Tuesday, one top-ranked contender said it would give the sport more time to win over fans.I ...

France fifth country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths

French authorities reported 240 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 1,100, an increase of 28 that made France the fifth country to cross the 1,000-fatalities threshold after China, Italy, Iran, and Spain.Health agency dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020