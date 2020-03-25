Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ pauses rent increases to protect tenants during Covid-19 crisis

“Sustaining tenants in their current homes will help prevent further pressure on our welfare system at this time,” Dr. Woods said.

NZ pauses rent increases to protect tenants during Covid-19 crisis
Minister Woods is making it clear that tenants have obligations as well. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Government is supporting New Zealanders to stay in their rental properties with a six-month freeze on residential rent increases and increased protection from having their tenancies terminated, says the Housing Minister Dr. Megan Woods.

"These changes will ensure that people can stay in their homes during this challenging time. This enables families and individuals to self-isolate, stay home and maintain physical distancing, supporting the public health of all New Zealanders.

"It also means that in the short term, families and individuals who are tenants do not lose their home due to a drop in income related to job losses through Covid-19.

"Sustaining tenants in their current homes will help prevent further pressure on our welfare system at this time," Dr. Woods said.

Minister Woods is making it clear that tenants have obligations as well.

"It is not acceptable for tenants to abuse the current situation by refusing to pay rent when they have the capacity to do so, causing significant property damage, or significant anti-social behavior. Tenants are still fully liable for their rent payments and any damage as we ensure that Landlords do not increase the burden on tenants."

"The measures we have proposed try to balance protection of the interests of tenants, landlords, and the wider community during this unprecedented time."

"The rent increase freeze will protect tenants from additional financial hardship at a time when they are more likely to already be facing financial stress. Increases in rent are now prohibited under any circumstances, for the period of the legislative amendments. However, tenants still must pay their rent."

"Landlords also need to be aware that breaching rent increase provisions or tenancy termination provisions under these new rules, constitutes an unlawful act, with exemplary damages of up to $6,500 payable in each case," Megan Woods said.

Tenancy termination measures apply for three months, and this may be extended if necessary.

Importantly, where a tenant has symptoms of Covid-19 or is confirmed as positive, this is not grounds for a landlord to terminate a tenancy. Nor is a tenant required to notify their landlord if they test positive for Covid-19. However, we encourage tenants to advise the landlord, if the landlord needs to attend the property while the tenant is self-isolating, for example, if the landlord needs to undertake urgent repairs at the property.

"In these unprecedented times, we encourage landlords to talk to their tenants, work together and take care of each other wherever possible. Parties should try to come to an arrangement that suits them both. We need to work together and help each other to fight Covid-19," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil prices rally on hopes for US stimulus

Oil prices rallied in Asia Wednesday on signs the US Congress was nearing an agreement on a massive stimulus package to help the coronavirus-ravaged American economy, tracking record Wall Street gains. International benchmark Brent crude wa...

Ronaldo, agent donate intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes will donate three intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, local health officials said on Tuesday. The Portuguese pair will donate to at least...

Asia markets track Wall St surge as US targets blockbuster bill

Asian equities soared again Wednesday following a blockbuster day in New York and Europe as US lawmakers edge towards a mammoth stimulus package to support the worlds top economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. While the dea...

COVID-19: Ministry of Social Justice implements work from home

In an effort to halt the COVID-19 spread, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has implemented work from home from today for its officials. R.Subrahmanyam, Secretary Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on Wednesday posted on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020