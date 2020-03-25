Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Ministry of Social Justice implements work from home

In an effort to halt the COVID-19 spread, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has implemented work from home from today for its officials.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 09:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 09:53 IST
COVID-19: Ministry of Social Justice implements work from home
A grab of the letter issued by secretary, higher education, to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.[Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In an effort to halt the COVID-19 spread, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has implemented work from home from today for its officials. R.Subrahmanyam, Secretary Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on Wednesday posted on Twitter stating, "As the nation has locked itself down for 21 days, we braced ourselves for serious #workfromhome. The protocol for WFH issued, all 97 officials got configured in eOffice and working from home. Looking for productive contribution in our own way."

In the directive, issued by Subrahmanyam, all protocols have been mentioned for the employees of the Ministry such as - "Every employee shall be available for telephonic consultation during office hours and the phone shall be answered at all times." "Every working day, before 10 am, each officer on WFH shall fix targets/specify work for their immediate subordinates to be achieved on the day. This shall be sent through a eOffice/mail (not by phone)."

The Ministry also clarified that every employee on WFH shall dispose of all receipts and files in their eOffice before 5 pm each day. "This will be monitored by a daily report showing unattended receipts/files and this report will be placed on the group." The Central government has announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown, which came into force midnight last night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Solskjaer, Stoney share message for Manchester United fans amid coronavirus pandemic

Manchester United managers of mens and womens teams, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Casey Stoney, shared a message for the fans amid coronavirus pandemic saying that we all need to come together during these unprecedented times. Firstly, on behal...

COVID-19: Samajwadi Party MP provides Rs 15 lakh for masks and sanitisers in Banda

In the aftermath of COVID-19 outbreak, Samajwadi Party SP MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad on Wednesday donated Rs 15 lakh for distribution of masks and sanitisers in the Banda district of the state.In a letter to the District Magistrate, Nishad...

Too big to infect? Some US leaders defy virus guidelines

The State Department has advised against all international travel because of the coronavirus, but that didnt stop Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from flying to Afghanistan this week. Gyms across the nations capital are shuttered, but Sen. R...

388 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

The three hundred and eighty-eight Russian citizens stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special Aeroflot flight, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday. Russian Embassy has successfully facilitated transport...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020