COVID-19: Ministry of Social Justice implements work from home

In an effort to halt the COVID-19 spread, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has implemented work from home from today for its officials. R.Subrahmanyam, Secretary Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on Wednesday posted on Twitter stating, "As the nation has locked itself down for 21 days, we braced ourselves for serious #workfromhome. The protocol for WFH issued, all 97 officials got configured in eOffice and working from home. Looking for productive contribution in our own way."

In the directive, issued by Subrahmanyam, all protocols have been mentioned for the employees of the Ministry such as - "Every employee shall be available for telephonic consultation during office hours and the phone shall be answered at all times." "Every working day, before 10 am, each officer on WFH shall fix targets/specify work for their immediate subordinates to be achieved on the day. This shall be sent through a eOffice/mail (not by phone)."

The Ministry also clarified that every employee on WFH shall dispose of all receipts and files in their eOffice before 5 pm each day. "This will be monitored by a daily report showing unattended receipts/files and this report will be placed on the group." The Central government has announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown, which came into force midnight last night. (ANI)

