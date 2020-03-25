Left Menu
Odisha Mining Corporation gives Rs 500 crore to CM's Relief Fund to combat coronavirus

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has contributed Rs 500 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for supporting the state government's fight against coronavirus.

Odisha Mining Corporation gives Rs 500 crore to CM's Relief Fund to combat coronavirus
Odisha Mining Company . Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has contributed Rs 500 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for supporting the state government's fight against coronavirus. The OMC added that this sum is in addition to the Rs 100 crore already contributed by the public sector company to the CMRF in February, 2020.

"Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) as a responsible public sector company, is contributing Rs 500 crores to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) for supporting the State government efforts to control the COVID-19 situation. This is apart from the Rs 100 crores already contributed to CMRF in February 2020," a release by the PSU read. Through the release, it was also stated that the Board of Directors of OMC have declared Rs 250 crore as interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20.

Odisha, so far, has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is 562 as of Wednesday morning, out of which 40 people have been cured or discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

