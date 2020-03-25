Authorities in Kashmir fear COVID-19 cases may be more than reported as people hid travel history

Authorities in Kashmir said they are worried that the coronavirus cases might be more than the four reported so far in the Valley as a significant number of people have concealed their travel history. Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said the administration was flooded with messages about people concealing travel history, apparently to avoid undergoing mandatory quarantine.

"Flood of messages about travellers who concealed travel history; and about contacts. I wish such people acted responsibly. Those appeals weren't without reason. Control room and teams are having tough time," he tweeted on Wednesday. "Doctors suggest actual cases in community could probably be more than those tested positive," Chaudhary said in a tweet on Wednesday.

He appealed to the people to stay indoors during the lockdown period so as to break the chain of transmission of the virus. "For heaven's sake stay at homes and report to designated hospitals if you have symptoms/travel history. Consult on phone before visiting hospital. Please. Spread the word," he added.

Four persons have so far tested positive for the coronavirus in the Kashmir valley. The first COVID-19 patient, a woman, is recovering fast and is likely to be discharged soon from the hospital, officials said here.

The deputy commissioner said there are more than 1,700 persons at various quarantine facilities in the city who had returned from various countries during the past week. "With last 2 flights coming in late evening (on Tuesday), we have 1741 guests at Srinagar quarantine facilities. Teams from health, essential services, magistrates, police, SMC and others/nodal officers taking care. Family members requested not to throng there," he said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.