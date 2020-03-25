Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai cops assure doorstep service amid COVID-19 lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 15:56 IST
Mumbai cops assure doorstep service amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Mumbai police on Wednesday announced that people won't have to step out of their homes to lodge complaints or grievances, as police teams will arrive at their doorsteps during the COVID-19 lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country, forcing people to remain indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said, "Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice will be at your doorsteps when you are in need. You please just don't step out if not necessary! #Dial100." As per the initiative, citizens who want to lodge a police complaint won't have to visit police stations, but will only have to dial 100 and a police team will be at their doorstep, an official said. Moreover, to ensure a smooth passage for vehicles transporting essential commodities and services, the police have also started coronavirus traffic helpline, the official said.

Those transporting essential commodities and services need to carry identity cards and stick a banner on their vehicles with the name of goods and services they are ferrying, he said. The police are also coordinating with e-commerce platforms to ensure that the supply of essential commodities is not hit, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut to fast for 9 days for Chaitra Navaratri; utilising time for enhancing subconsciousness

Kangana Ranaut is among the first few celebrities in India who joined the fight against deadly novel CoronaVirus by staying at home. A day before yesterday she celebrated her birthday with family in a simple manner and today she shared a vi...

Tennis-Olympic postponement may be blessing for busy calendar

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has disappointed athletes around the world but, if the coronavirus pandemic eases over the next few months, it could turn out to be a blessing for the tennis world.The Tokyo Games, originally scheduled...

Iran coronavirus death toll tops 2,000: ministry

Iran on Wednesday announced 143 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 2,077 in one of the worlds worst-hit countriesHealth ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said our colleagues have registered 2,206 n...

U.S. senators look to quickly pass massive coronavirus bill, head home

U.S. senators will vote on Wednesday on a 2-trillion bipartisan package of legislation to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, hoping it will become law quickly so they can get out of Washington.Top aides t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020