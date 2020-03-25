Take strict action against landlords harassing medical staff: Delhi LG tells officials

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed all district magistrates, DCPs and deputy commissioners of municipal corporations to take strict action against landlords who were harassing healthcare personnel in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The direction comes a day after AIIMS resident doctors sought government intervention, saying a number of their colleagues were facing eviction by house owners, who fear the medical staffers could become the carriers of the virus.

Lieutenant Governor Baijal expressed deep concerns over such developments. "LG directed all the DMs, deputy commissioner of MCDs, Deputy Commissioners of Police to take strict penal action against such landlords under the relevant provisions of law and submit a daily action taken report to the office of additional chief secretary Home)," said a statement by the LG Office.

Baijal also directed authorities to ensure proper arrangements for transportation of medical staff from their residence to their workplace during the 21-day lockdown announced by the government..