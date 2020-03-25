COVID-19: 4 more test positive in JK
Four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the number of cases to 11, a senior official said. "Four new positive cases have been reported from Kashmir. All of them are from Bandipora district," Bhupinder Singh, Director of National Health Mission and incharge on measures on COVID-19, told reporters here.
He said that the new patients had come in contact with a person who had tested positive. The case was reported from Srinagar on Tuesday. As per a government bulletin on Wednesday, in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 5,124 travellers and people who came in contact with suspected and positive cases have been put under surveillance. Among them 3,061 are in home quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 80 in hospital quarantine and 1,477 in home surveillance.
The bulletin listed toll free helpline numbers for support, guidance, and response to health related queries on coronavirus: National -- 1075; Jammu and Kashmir -- 0191-2549676 (UT level Cell), 01912520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 01942440283 & 0194-2430581(For Kashmir Division). PTI AB RT RT.
