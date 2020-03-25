COVID-19: Hyderabad Cricket Association offers stadium to set up quarantine centre

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has offered the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGIC) here for setting up a quarantine centre in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak to accommodate people who have been advised isolation. "This (offering the stadium), we feel is the moral obligation on our part in this hour of crisis as there are 40 big rooms which can take care of some of the virus-affected patients," the HCA said in a press release. "With a lot of parking space, we feel it would be appropriate on our behalf to make this token gesture of appreciation of your (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) efforts," it said. RGIC is the principal cricket sports ground in Hyderabad and is the home ground of the HCA

It is an undeniable fact that Telangana has been in the forefront and setting an example for others to follow the measures to curb the menace on war-footing, the HCA said

The association lauded the steps taken by the Chief Minister Rao to contain the virus' spread, the release said. The HCA pledged its support to be at service during this grim battle against the virus which has become a global threat.

