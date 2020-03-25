HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Top Stories: DEL134 LDALL LOCKDOWN India goes under full 3-week lockdown to try halt spread of coronavirus; Mahabharata war lasted 18 days, this war will take 21 days: PM New Delhi: India on Wednesday went into a full 21-day lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus amid unprecedented nationwide restrictions that saw anxious people making a beeline for grocery stores and hundreds being detained by police for violating prohibitory orders. DEL137 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 positive cases rise to 606, number of infected highest in Maharashtra: Health Ministry New Delhi: Nearly 90 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in India taking the total number of cases to 606 on Wednesday while the number of deaths was 10, according to health ministry data. FGN72 AFGHAN-SIKHS-2NDLDALL ATTACK Gunmen attack gurdwara in Afghan capital, massacre 25 worshippers (Eds: Updating with statement of Afghan President and pix) Kabul, Mar 25 (PTI) At least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when heavily armed suicide bombers blasted their way into a prominent gurdwara on Wednesday in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country.

Nation: DEL127 PM-LD VIRUS PM warns of tough action against those misbehaving with frontline staff, asks people to cooperate with administration New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday warned of tough action against those misbehaving with people on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus like doctors and airline crew, and sought the cooperation of citizens with the administration to deal with the crisis. DEL136 VIRUS-LOCKDOWN-LD GUIDELINES MHA issues fresh guidelines on lockdown exemption New Delhi: The home ministry on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines covering additional people and services who will be exempted from the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. DEL130 AVI-VIRUS-LD-AVIATION-LOSS Indian aviation industry stares at losses of up to USD 3.6 billion in Q1 due to travel ban Mumbai: Aviation consultancy CAPA on Wednesday projected initial losses of USD 3.3-3.6 billion for the Indian aviation industry in the first quarter of FY2021 in the eventuality of all air services including domestic remain shut until June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BOM38 MH-VIRUS-2ND LD CASES 15 new COVID-19 cases in Maha, number rises to 122; 2 cured Mumbai: The number of coronavirus cases increased to 122 in Maharashtra on Wednesday, registering an increase of 15, while two COVID-19 patients were declared as cured of the deadly infection. MDS32 KL-VIRUS-POSITIVE Nine more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, number rises to 112 Thiruvananthapuram: Nine more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the total number of those presently under treatment to 112.

CAL7 MZ-VIRUS-LD POSITIVE 50-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram; second case in Northeast Aizawl: A 50-year-old pastor, who recently returned from Amsterdam, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, making it the second case of the disease in the Northeast, Health Minister R Lalthangliana said on Wednesday DEL58 UP-LD RAM LALLA Ram Lalla idol shifted, Yogi faces flak over social distancing Ayodhya/Lucknow: The Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was shifted to a temporary new location on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who faced opposition flak for seemingly violating norms meant to beat coronavirus. DEL56 VIRUS-NPR-CENSUS NPR, first phase of Census postponed New Delhi: The updating of the National Population Register (NPR) and the first phase of the Census 2021 have been postponed due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL49 LOCKDOWN-CONGRESS Congress demands implementation of Nyay scheme in view of nationwide lockdown New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday demanded the implementation of the party-proposed Nyay Yojna (minimum income guarantee scheme) to help the poor families in the country to cope with the situation arising out of the nationwide lockdown. Legal: LGD7 DL-HC-VIRUS-2NDLD STUDENTS Coronavirus: HC directs MEA to ensure safety of 300 Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure welfare and safety of around 300 Indian students stranded at Almaty Airport in Kazakhstan for the past 2-3 days without food and medical aid due to coronavirus pandemic. Foreign: FGN78 VIRUS-PAK-2NDLD CASES Pak suspends domestic flights as coronavirus cases cross 1,000 Islamabad: Pakistan has suspended all domestic flight operations until April 2 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus after the country reported over 1,000 cases and seven deaths from the COVID-19 infection, authorities said on Wednesday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN56 VIRUS-BANGLA-LD ZIA Bangladesh releases Khaleda Zia from jail for six months amid coronavirus outbreak Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday released jailed former prime minister and main opposition leader Khaleda Zia for six months on condition that she would stay at home, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. By Anisur Rahman.

