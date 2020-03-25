Delhi police planning to quarantine personnel on rotation amid lockdown

The Delhi police is planning to put about a quarter of its personnel in isolation on rotation basis for 10 days to reduce the coronavirus threat, officials said on Wednesday. In an internal communication to his personnel, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava said a part of the police strength should remain in quarantine for 10 days by rotation and the rest should enforce the 21-day lockdown announced by the government.

"All police stations, offices of ACPs/DCPs of districts and other higher offices are advised to send their 25-33 per cent of staff posted in their office for isolation," it stated. "Before a final decision is taken all police officers may carry out an exercise of utilising remaining police force for deployment in their respective jurisdiction in the form of pickets/patrolling to keep the city safe and carry on with other essential aspects of police work without affecting it in any substantial manner," it said.

Preference should be given to those around 50 years of age and having medical problems, it added. The plan so formulated by each district and unit will be discussed by the senior-rank officers, following which a decision will be taken, the officials said.

The government has announced a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting social distancing is the only way out against the coronavirus..

