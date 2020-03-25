39 positive COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, a person tests positive in Rajkot

Gujarat on Wednesday reported another positive case of coronavirus taking number of such cases to 39. "One more coronavirus positive case has been reported in Rajkot. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat has now mounted to 39," said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary of Health, Gujarat government.

She said 147 FIRs have been registered for breaking norms concerning quarantine. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

