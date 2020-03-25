Left Menu
Over 2.09 lakh passengers arriving from coronavirus-affected countries screened at Delhi airport

  Updated: 25-03-2020 22:41 IST
More than 2.09 lakh passengers who arrived from coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till date and placed under surveillance, authorities said on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday stood at 35, with five fresh cases being reported.

By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city had stood at 30. Six of these cases are from outside of Delhi. In a statement, the Delhi health department said, as many as 2,09,567 passengers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance.

As on date 11,827 passengers are under home quarantine and 4,263 passengers completed their 14 days period of quarantine. A total of 1,096 passengers are under quarantine at government facilities. Out of total coronavirus-positive patients, 27 are admitted at various Delhi hospitals and one at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, the department said.

Total number of persons who came in contact and have been traced till date, stands at 4551, out of which 1,630 contacts of first six cases have completed their 14 days of quarantine, and 2,921 are under surveillance, it said. "A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Lt Governor, Delhi to review the preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19 followed by a joint press conference by Lt Governor and Chief Minister through digital mode," it said.

Standard operating procedures are laid down in order to facilitate smooth and uninterrupted operation of the essential services and establishments and commodities and to ensure effective operation of the lockdown, the statement said. The Delhi government on Sunday had imposed a lockdown in the entire city, with effect from March 23 to midnight of March 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday with effect from March 24 midnight.

Nearly 90 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in India taking the total number of cases to 606 on Wednesday while the number of deaths was 10, according to health ministry data..

