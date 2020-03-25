Left Menu
Development News Edition

People defy curfew orders in Punjab, Chandigarh to buy essential goods

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 22:43 IST
People defy curfew orders in Punjab, Chandigarh to buy essential goods

People in Punjab and Chandigarh moved out of their homes on Wednesday, defying the curfew order as they alleged that the authorities failed to deliver essential goods at their doorsteps as promised. While the authorities have fixed different time slots in all districts for the delivery of essential commodities at doorsteps, people at several places complained that they did not get the items, especially grocery, fruits and vegetables. "I have not been able to get vegetables delivered at my home," said a resident of Mohali where district authorities had announced relaxation of curfew, but withdrew the order later. Many people also complained that the helpline numbers were non-responsive. Left with no other choice, people stepped out to buy essential items from their neighbourhood markets, and at some places, long queues were witnessed outside milk booths and pharmacies. In Patiala and Bathinda, people lined up for buying essential items, while in Mohali, people were seen standing outside shops maintaining social distancing. District authorities at most places of the state had fixed 6 am to 9 am slot for home delivery of milk, while the timing for the supply of grocery and medicines was 8 am to 11 am. At few places in the state, milk was delivered at people's doorstep, while many complained of being forced to pay more for vegetables and fruits. Newspapers were not delivered at several places

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the state government will take all possible steps to avoid any inconvenience to the public during the curfew period. He directed the police and administrative officials to ensure that door-to-door delivery of essential services is maintained, adding volunteers may also be engaged, if necessary, for ensuring prompt delivery, an official statement said. The chief minister had on Tuesday said deputy commissioners would ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities through pre-identified hawkers or distributors. The authorities said phone numbers of the designated vegetable sellers, grocery shops and pharmacies were shared with the people so that they could get the items delivered at their houses. The state government has released a district-wise list of helpline numbers for people. There were also reports of farmers not being able to reach cities to sell their produce. Videos showing police using mild force against violators for defying curfew orders went viral on social media. Some videos also showed the security personnel thrashing violators with sticks. "Most of the people have now understood (the importance of staying at home) and they did not venture out of their homes today," said a police officer in Amritsar on Wednesday, adding that strict action will be taken against those who defy the restrictions. Meanwhile, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the state police went into mission mode to launch innovative and indigenous initiatives across districts to facilitate door-to-door supply of essential goods through strategic tie-ups with Zomata, Swiggy, Verka, Amul, mandi pradhan and chemist associations. He also appealed to the people and media to show some patience as arrangements on such a large scale need time for implementation. Police said strict enforcement of the curfew had curtailed the number of FIRs registered for violation to 74 on Wednesday against the 232 FIRs registered on Tuesday. Punjab has so far recorded 31 coronavirus cases. PTI CHS VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

IMF, World Bank clear Somalia for debt relief, normal ties to world

The IMF and the World Bank on Wednesday said Somalia had taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief, a decision that will allow the Horn of Africa country to lower its 5.2 billion in external debt to around 557 million. The de...

Toll collection on national highways temporarily suspend in view of COVID-19: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Toll collection on national highways temporarily suspend in view of COVID-19 Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari....

Man under home quarantine found in temple; sent to govt centre

A man who was advised home quarantine after return from a foreign tour was on Wednesday found inside the premises of a temple, from where he was sent to a government facility here in Maharashtra, officials said. The man entered the temple p...

Out in tech: LGBT+ entrepreneurs struggle for funding

Struggling to find funding, technology entrepreneur Bobbie Racette was told by one investor to downplay her sexuality.You dont need to tell us that youre LGBT, she was told. We can just leave that out of your pitch deck. Data suggests the o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020