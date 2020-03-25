KT Rama Rao arranges vehicle for family amid lockdown

Amid nationwide lockdown, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday stopped his convoy and arranged a vehicle for a family as there was no public transport.

On the way from Pragati Bhavan to Buddha Bhavan, Rao noticed a few workers on the road who had moved out to go to their native place amid 21-day lockdown. They were waiting on the road.

The Minister stopped his convoy to arrange a vehicle for the workers of Tungaturthy in Suryapet district and asked officials to allow free and safe passage. (ANI)

