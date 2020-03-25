COVID-19 : Patanjali donates RT-PCR machine to Nainital Medical College
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has donated a Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine for COVID-19 tests to Government Medical College Nainital, said SK Tijarawala, spokesperson of Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL) on Wednesday.
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has donated a Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine for COVID-19 tests to Government Medical College Nainital, said SK Tijarawala, spokesperson of Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL) on Wednesday. "Baba Ramdev today donated Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine to Government Medical College, Nainital, although the government had only asked for it on a temporary basis," Tijarawala tweeted.
Earlier, Tijarawala had informed that there won't be any disruption in the supply of milk products of Patanjali. "During the 21 days lockdown, the supply of Patanjali dairy products will continue uninterrupted in all states," he had tweeted.
Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Baba Ramdev
- COVID
- Patanjali
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- India
ALSO READ
BRIEF-UN Aviation Agency Icao Says Concerned At Economic Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Air Transport And Civil Aviation
Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms
Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms
Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms
Amid COVID-19 Tukatech offers help to all CAD users the ability to work from home