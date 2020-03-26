Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel demand drops as virus effects start to hit -EIA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 06:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 06:00 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel demand drops as virus effects start to hit -EIA

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week, but one-week demand for fuels showed its biggest drop since December in the first inkling that the coronavirus pandemic is denting the country's energy demand.

The coronavirus has sickened nearly 400,000 people worldwide, destroyed gasoline demand as people stay home, and has brought air travel to a virtual halt globally. In coming weeks, fuel demand is expected to fall sharply, and the report's measures on demand showed a notable drop in products supplied, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. The EIA's measure of products supplied, a proxy for U.S. demand, showed a 2.1 million barrel-per-day fall in the most recent week to 19.4 million bpd.

"Gas demand is down a bit so it might be showing up there. Distillate demand is also down a slight bit. In the coming weeks we will see how the lock-ins will affect demand," said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy. Motor gasoline product dropped by 859,000 bpd, even though that figure still shows a 1.2% increase for the four-week average from a year ago. Jet fuel demand fell to 1.47 million bpd, an 18% decline for the week, and a figure that will surely grow worse with most flights grounded worldwide. Distillate product supplied was off by 5% on the week.

Inventory figures do not show much of an effect from the outbreak or the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war yet. Crude inventories rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week ended March 20 to 455.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.8 million-barrel rise. Inventories, which have risen for nine straight weeks, are expected to keep rising in coming weeks as fuel demand declines and refineries pare back activity.

For this most recent week, however, refineries continued to run at relatively strong rates for the season. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.9 percentage points to 87.3% of their available capacity. Refiners have been running down gasoline and diesel fuel stocks to their lowest since December, in anticipation of weeks of slack demand.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels last week to 239.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 657,000-barrel drop. "We saw a much larger draw on gas than the poll would have indicated. I was thinking we would see larger product builds on the gasoline side, just because it seems anecdotally that demand is falling and perhaps it will be more reflective in next week's report," said Ryan Kaup, a commodities broker at CHS Hedging. ​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 679,000 barrels in the week to 124.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel drop. U.S. crude futures were down 14 cents to $23.88 a barrel by 11:25 a.m. ET (1525 GMT), while Brent fell 3 cents to $27.12 a barrel. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by David Gregorio Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Dyson to produce 15,000 ventilators from scratch in weeks httpson.ft.com3durKrx JPI Media susp...

G20 leaders to hold video conference to discuss COVID-19 today

Leaders of the Group of 20 nations will hold a summit today via video conference to discuss measures to protect the global economy, amid coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 18,000 lives globally. The summit, which will be chaired by...

Indian American hoteliers offer free accommodation to stranded Indian students

Indian American hoteliers have come forward to the rescue of Indian students stranded in the US following implementation of lockdown measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, by offering free accommodation and in some cases food. With t...

BRIEF-Wanda Sports Nearing A $700 Million Plus Deal To Sell Ironman Triathlon To Advance, The Condé Nast Owners- Bloomberg Reporter Tweet

March 25 Reuters - WANDA SPORTS NEARING A 700 MILLION PLUS DEAL TO SELL IRONMAN TRIATHLON TO ADVANCE, THE COND NAST OWNERS- BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET Source httpsbit.ly2wG28Hs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020