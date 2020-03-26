Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ hits milestone of 10,000 frontline Police during COVID19 lockdown

“Two Police graduations in Auckland and Wellington in the past week have been conducted in unprecedented circumstances,” Police Minister Stuart Nash said.

NZ hits milestone of 10,000 frontline Police during COVID19 lockdown
“Two Police graduations in Auckland and Wellington in the past week have been conducted in unprecedented circumstances,” Police Minister Stuart Nash said. Image Credit: Twitter(@Stuart_NashMP)

Frontline Police numbers have broken through the 10,000 marks for the first time in history as officers step forward to keep the community safe during the COVID19 lockdown.

"Two Police graduations in Auckland and Wellington in the past week have been conducted in unprecedented circumstances," Police Minister Stuart Nash said. "We need these new officers now, more than ever."

"The new constables and training staff took special precautions to stay safe. Twenty new officers in Auckland and 59 in Wellington took their oaths in small groups without the usual presence of families and guests, to observe the limit on mass gatherings.

"The graduations take the number of fulltime Police to 10,032 officers. It's an increase of almost 1,200 officers, or 13.5 percent, on the number of fulltime Police at the start of the 2017/18 financial year.

"I am especially grateful to the patron of Wing 336 which graduated this week. Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, the Director-General of Health is a highly respected leader who has been a mentor to the recruits during their training.

"The ratio of Police officers to the population has dramatically improved and enables a stronger focus on crime prevention and community safety. There is now one Police officer for every 496 people, compared to one officer for every 541 people at the start of the 17/18 year.

"For the next four weeks, Police have one overwhelming priority: to prevent crime and keep people and property safe during the COVID19 shutdown. Many in the community feel anxious and unsettled. However, we are united against COVID19.

"Police will primarily seek to educate people and encourage everyone to be calm, be kind, and stay at home. They will escalate their response if required and have a full range of powers from issuing warnings to making arrests and prosecuting.

"For non-emergencies, people should dial the new ten-five number (105), and in life-threatening circumstances where people are at immediate risk, they should dial 111. Anonymous calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"The best source of information remains COVID19.govt.nz website or freephone numbers 0800 779 997 or 0800 22 66 57," Mr. Nash said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican rights groups denounce crackdown on migrants protesting over coronavirus fears

This week, dozens of migrants in Mexicos largest detention center gathered to protest over fears they will contract the coronavirus in the facility, which advocates have long denounced for overcrowding and poor sanitation. They were met wit...

NZAF warns against breaking needs of lockdown for casual sex

As the country moves to alert level 4, NZAF warns against breaking the requirements of the lockdown to engage in casual or anonymous sex.The lockdown is in place to keep transmissions of COVID-19 as low as possible and to protect vulnerable...

Soccer-Phoenix player sorry for breaking quarantine, golf cart joyride

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Tim Payne has apologised after he broke a coronavirus quarantine in Australia and was charged with a drink-driving offence for taking a golf cart on a joyride with a team mate. New Zealander Payne and goalkeepe...

Payton: Hill will be Saints' No. 2 QB

Taysom Hill wants a shot at being a quarterback. For now, he will have to make do with backing up the NFLs all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that he envisions Hill re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020