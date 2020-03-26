Karna govt warns landlords over reports of forcing docs,

Karnataka government has warned strict penal action against landlords or house-owners under provisions of law for forcing doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare professionals to vacate their rented residences citing COVID-19 spread through them as the reason. Stating that lot of complaints have been received in this regard, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare department Jawaid Akhtar said such behaviour amounted to obstructing public servantin discharging their duties./ Noting that the state government has issued Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) regulations 2020 for prevention and containmentof the virus, it directed Deputy Commissioners of the district, Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of BBMP (civic body in Bengaluru), Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and District Deputy Commissioner of Police to take action against such incidents.

"Strict penal action should be taken against such landlords or house-owners under relevant provisions of law and submit an actiontaken report on a daily basis to office of Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department," the order read. PTI KSU PTI PTI

