Nagaland: Petrol pumps to remain open on alternate days,

As the country enters second day of the 21-day lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Nagaland government on Thursday announced that petrol pumps across the state will remain open on alternate days, and groceries will function for four hours daily. The state government has issued a directive to grocery shop owners to keep their shops open from 10 am to 2 pm daily and petrol pumps to supply fuel on alternate days.

The directive came into effect from Thursday. The Home department has said that only one person from a family should go out for shopping from a nearby shop.

On the second day of the nationwide lockdown, business establishments in the state were shut, except groceries, bakeries, petrol pumps and medicine shops. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio assigned ministers and advisors the responsibility to monitor implementation of steps to prevent the spread of the deadly contagion.

They have been asked to monitor the situation in Wokka, Junhebeto, Tuensang, Phek, Longleng, Mon, Dimapur, Kohima, Peren, Kiphire and Mokokchung, an official statement said. The Home Department has assured people that the supply of essential commodities and goods, including petroleum, oil and lubricants continues to remain normal.

Urging people to stay indoors and come out only for buying essential goods, it asked the residents to maintain social distancing even at shops. Mentioning that the district administration and police were keeping an eye on the situation, the department cautioned that strict action would be taken against anyone found indulging in non-essential travel.

The overall situation is peaceful with people remaining indoors, except for those out to purchase essential commodities, sources said. The respective district administrations have enforced regulations while volunteers of respective tribal bodies in the districts with personnel from police and district administration are restricting people from moving around.

No positive coronavirus case has been reported in the state till Wednesday..

