Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Govt to pay employer, employee's PF contribution for 3 months

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:09 IST
Covid-19: Govt to pay employer, employee's PF contribution for 3 months

The government will pay the employee provident fund (EPF) contribution both of the employer and the employee (12 per cent each) for the next three months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. The move will benefit over 4.8 crore employees in the organised sector.

The government has also announced a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package for host of beneficiaries in the wake of Covid-19 spread that has crippled economic activity and wages across sectors. Sitharaman said the PF contribution decision has been taken to ensure that employees' EPF continuity is not lost.

This will be applicable to all those establishments having employed up to 100 employees and about 90 per cent of which earn Rs 15,000 per month, she added. The government will also amend the regulations for the scheme to allow employees draw up to 75 per cent of their non-refundable advance or up to three months of wages, whichever is lower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor couple among three to test positive for coronavirus in T''gana, total rises to 44

Tgana, the total rises to 44 Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI A doctor couple is among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44. According to a media bulletin on COV...

Libya battles escalate as coronavirus arrives in country

Battles erupted around Tripoli on Wednesday following intensified bombardment of the Libyan capital, defying international pleas for a truce to tackle the coronavirus after the first case was confirmed in the country.The internationally rec...

Kazakhstan says foils Islamic State bomb attack

Kazakhstans National Security Committee has detained a man suspected of planning a bomb attack in the capital, Nur-Sultan, on behalf of Islamic State, the security body said on Thursday.The man had an improvised explosive device, it said in...

Drugmakers Mylan, Pfizer delay merger due to coronavirus outbreak

Drugmaker Mylan NVs merger with Pfizer Incs off-patent branded drug unit, Upjohn, would now close in the second half of 2020 due to the delays surrounding coronavirus, the companies said on Thursday.The deal was previously expected to close...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020