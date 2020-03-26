Left Menu
Doctor couple among three to test positive for coronavirus in T''gana, total rises to 44

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

T'gana, the total rises to 44 Hyderabad, Mar 26 (PTI): A doctor couple is among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44. According to a media bulletin on COVID-19, the three new confirmed cases on Thursday were contact (of previous positive cases).

The three cases include a 49-year old man, a resident of Qutbullapur in Medchal district, who is a contact. He traveled to Delhi and the patient is stable and admitted at the designated hospital, it said. The two other confirmed cases are of a doctor couple from Hyderabad city pertaining to a 36-year old doctor and her 41-year old husband, also a doctor. Both are contact cases.

"Both the patients are stable and admitted at the designated hospital," the bulletin said. State Health Minister E Rajender also held a meeting with health officials on the measures taken up to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

