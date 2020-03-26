Left Menu
Development News Edition

India seeks deferment of annual Indus meeting with Pak due to COVID-19, lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:16 IST
India seeks deferment of annual Indus meeting with Pak due to COVID-19, lockdown

India's has requested Pakistan to defer a meeting between their Indus Commissioners in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday. The meeting is scheduled for this week. However, Islamabad is yet to respond to New Delhi's request, offficials added. Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan are supposed to hold meeting by March 31 every year, according to the Indus Waters Treaty signed between the South Asian neighbours.

Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, "the Commission shall meet regularly at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan". The last meeting of the Commission was held in Lahore in August 2018.

On February 13, India's Indus Commissioner, P K Saxena had invited his counterpart Syed Mohammed Meher Ali Shah to hold the annual meeting of Permanent Indus Commission in the second half of March and requested for the proposed agenda, sources said. On March 12, the Pakistan commissioner accepted India's invitation, and agreed to meet his Indian counterpart in the last week of the month. He also stated that details of the proposed agenda shall be communicated in due course.

However, with the World Health Organisation declaring COVID-19 as pandemic on March 11, India proposed to "defer this meeting for some time in the larger interest of both the countries", sources said. There is also a nationwide lockdown till mid-April, in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has killed over 21,293 people globally. The Permanent Indus Commission, formed under the Indus Waters Treaty was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960. Indus commissioners of both the countries act as representatives of the respective governments for the treaty, which deals with sharing of river waters between the two countries. Waters of three rivers --Ravi, Beas and Sutlej-- have been allocated exclusively to India under the treaty, while the western rivers --Indus, Chenab and Jhelum-- are for Pakistan with India given some rights like agriculture, navigation, domestic use and also the unrestricted rights to develop hydro-electric power projects within the specified parameters of design and operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

There is still no hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus in India: Health Ministry.

There is still no hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus in India Health Ministry....

Odisha to set up 2 large COVID-19 hospitals with 1,000 beds

Odisha has decided to set up the countrys two biggest COVID-19 hospitals with a combined capacity of 1,000 beds. The CSR funding for the purpose will be provided by Odisha Mining Corporation OMC and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited MCL.Following...

Doctor couple among three to test positive for coronavirus in T''gana, total rises to 44

Tgana, the total rises to 44 Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI A doctor couple is among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44. According to a media bulletin on COV...

Libya battles escalate as coronavirus arrives in country

Battles erupted around Tripoli on Wednesday following intensified bombardment of the Libyan capital, defying international pleas for a truce to tackle the coronavirus after the first case was confirmed in the country.The internationally rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020