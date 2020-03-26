FIR against 15-20 people for gathering for namaz in violation of lockdown orders

An FIR was registered against 15-20 people, including a cleric, for gathering at a mosque here to offer namaz (prayers) in violation of prohibitory orders in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat, police said on Thursday. "A gathering is not permitted in religious places in view of the lockdown. Defying the orders, a maulvi was found at a mosque in Azadnagar locality in Risiya area on Wednesday night with 15-20 people to offer namaz," Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said.

An FIR was registered against them under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said. Vipin said 11 such FIRs have been registered in the district against those defying the lockdown orders.

He also said 195 vehicles were challaned and 90 others seized during checking and Rs 3 lakh realised as fine from violaters..

