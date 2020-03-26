Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Punjab CM seeks financial assistance from Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:20 IST
COVID-19: Punjab CM seeks financial assistance from Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought immediate financial assistance from the Centre to clear all the pending liabilities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in view of the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to Union minister of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, he raised the issue of pending wage liabilities of MGNREGA workers in Punjab, according to an official statement here on Thursday.

Singh apprised the union minister that as on March 24 wage liabilities of Rs 84 crore were pending for approximately 1.30 lakh workers in the state. The chief minister pointed out that without the daily wages, the MGNREGA workers would not be able to sustain their families in the prevailing COVID-19 emergency, with no fresh employment opportunities available during the nationwide lockdown.

Expressing concern over the "precarious situation", he urged the Union minister to immediately release the pending wage liabilities without any further delay, to provide the much-needed relief to the beneficiaries for subsistence of their families. The release of funds would also help the state in handling the present situation to some extent, he said.

Singh said in the current financial year, Punjab had achieved an initial approved labour budget of 200 lakh person-days and the ministry had enhanced labour budget to 234 lakh person-days. As on March 24, the state has generated 230 lakh person-days, with additional liability of Rs 120 crore pending against payment for material.  e underlined the need for release of sufficient funds to meet all these liabilities at the earliest. PTI VSD  KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-U.S. weekly jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic brought the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs th...

Russian aid to Italy leaves EU exposed

Russias military planeloads of aid to Italy to combat the spread of coronavirus have exposed the European Unions failure to provide swift help to a member in crisis and handed President Vladimir Putin a publicity coup at home and abroad.Ita...

Lebanon to impose overnight shutdown to confront coronavirus - minister

Lebanon will begin an overnight shutdown from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with some exceptions to be announced later, as it steps up measures to combat coronavirus, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Thursday. Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni...

Will coronavirus bump web traffic into the slow lane?

With more than one third of the globes population confined to their homes in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus, some are asking if the increased demand being put on the internet could substantially slow down web traffic. To ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020