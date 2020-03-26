5 more test positive for COVID-19 in UP; number of cases rise to 43: Official

Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of cases to 43, a top official said on Thursday. "Five fresh cases were found positive for coronavirus in the state on Thursday. While three cases were found positive in Noida, one each in Baghpat and Agra was found positive," a senior health official said here

The total number of cases have now reached 43, including Agra-9, Ghaziabad-3, Noida-14, Lucknow-8, Pilibhit-2 and one each in Baghpat, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur and, Shamli, he said. Out of the 42 cases, 14 of them, have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the official said

Those cured include seven from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and four from Noida and one from Lucknow, he said, adding that more than 30,000 people in the state are under surveillance. PTI ABN KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.