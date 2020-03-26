Mumbai cops distribute essentials to city's poor

The Mumbai police came to the rescue of the poor and homeless in different parts of the city by providing food packets and protective gear to them during the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said. Videos of Mumbai police officials giving away essential items went viral on social media.

Senior inspector Shalini Sharma and other staffers from Nagpada police station distributed masks and gloves and urged people to stay indoors. In the western suburbs, inspector Ravindra Awahad from Borivali police station gave away food packets and water bottles to the homeless in the area.

Meanwhile, the police were seen distributing food packets and other essentials to people in Shahu Nagar, Sion, Antop Hill and Matunga areas as well..

