Coronavirus death toll 16, number of cases 694: Health ministry

The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 16 on Thursday and the number of positive cases increased by nearly 90 to 694, according to the health ministry

In its updated figures at 8 pm, the ministry stated that 16 COVID-19 deaths were reported so far in the country. According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 633, while 44 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The total of cases reported till Wednesday was 606.

