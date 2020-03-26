Left Menu
Limit collective namaz to maximum 4 persons: Delhi Minorities Commission chairman

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:45 IST
Urging for strict adherence to restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan on Thursday said imams and mosque committees in the city should limit congregational prayers (namaz) to a maximum of four persons. Khan also wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking strict enforcement of the coronavirus shutdown in the minority dominated areas of the city.

Reacting to reports that Muslims in some minority-concentration areas like Old Delhi, Zakir Nagar, Seelampur, Jafarabad and Old Hyderabad are "lax" about the restrictions, Khan appealed to the community to strictly obey the lockdown rules and adhere to social distancing norms. "Imams and mosque committees must strictly adhere to the current restrictions and restrict congregational prayers to a maximum of four persons including the imam and muezzin while others must pray at home," he said.

Khan said action must be taken against imams and mosque committee members if they flout the current restrictions. Preservation of human life is a primary duty of all, he said, adding people must not pay attention to fake videos offering doubtful advice and cures.

"Hospitals should be approached if symptoms of the coronavirus infection are seen in any person who must be tested and quarantined if found positive or even suspect. Mingling of such persons with others poses great risk to others." Khan said authorities, especially police, must deal firmly with violators of restrictions and those venturing out for non-essential work. Delhi has so far reported 36 cases of the coronavirus including one death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Tuesday declared a 21-day country-wide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus..

