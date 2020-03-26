Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank board reconstituted with appointment of 8 members

Yes Bank board was reconstituted with immediate effect on Thursday with the appointment of eight members.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:53 IST
Yes Bank board reconstituted with appointment of 8 members
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Yes Bank board was reconstituted with immediate effect on Thursday with the appointment of eight members. Group Company Secretary, Shivanand R Shettigar in a letter wrote, "We wish to inform you that pursuant to the 'Yes Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020' notified by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, the office of the Administrator of the Bank, Prashant Kumar stands vacated and the Board of Directors of the Bank has been re-constituted comprising of eight persons with effect from March 26."

The eight members include--Sunil Mehta as Executive Chairman, Mahesh Krishnamurti as Non-Executive Director, Atul Bheda as Non-Executive Director, R Gandhi as Additional Director appointed by Reserve Bank of India. Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan as Additional Director appointed by Reserve Bank of India, Partha Pratim Sengupta as Director nominated by State Bank of India, Swaminathan Janakiraman as Director nominated by State Bank of India and Prashant Kumar as Managing Director and CEO.

"The reconstitution of the Board of Directors as per the Scheme and appointment of the New Board has been noted in the Board Meeting held today i.e. March 26, 2020, including the appointment of the Directors nominated by State Bank of India as Nominee Directors on the Board of the Bank," he added. On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3 in view of its poor financial health due to bad loans.

The government notified Yes Bank Ltd Reconstruction Scheme 2020 on March 13. Key stakeholders, including the RBI, have put in place various measures to bolster the bank's liquidity. While the moratorium was initially slated to continue till April 3, it was lifted in 13 days on March 18 as per the scheme.

The scheme involves equity infusion of Rs 10,000 crore by eight entities, mainly banks led by State Bank of India, and the reconstitution of Yes Bank's board with Prashant Kumar (former Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of SBI) taking over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Left jobless by lockdown, workers on long march home

A group of young men was forced by police to hop like frogs on a Badaun road for violating lockdown orders, the punishment reflecting the tough time migrant labourers face as measures to fight coronavirus leave them jobless. The three or fo...

Five more test positive for coronavirus in Guj, total 44

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat increased to 44 on Thursday as five new cases came to light, officials said. Three persons have died due to the highly contagious disease until now, they said.From 39 cases on Wednesday,the number ...

UK pledges 210 million pounds to global push for coronavirus vaccine

Britain pledged on Thursday to contribute 210 million pounds 253 million to the international coalition to find a vaccine against coronavirus following a virtual summit of G20 leaders.My call to every G20 country and to governments around t...

UAE orders overnight curfew for deep clean, Gulf coronavirus cases rise

The United Arab Emirates will impose overnight curfews as a temporary measure this weekend when it will carry out a nationwide disinfection campaign starting Thursday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The regional business hub, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020