Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar cops enforce lockdown with iron fist, many land in jails

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:18 IST
Bihar cops enforce lockdown with iron fist, many land in jails

Loiterers defying nationwide lockdown were severely penalized on Thursday in Bihar, where close to 40 people ended up in jails, over 1,300 vehicles were impounded and violators ended up coughing up nearly Rs 24 lakh in fines, a top police officer said. According to Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters, Jitendra Kumar, a total of 1,388 vehicles have been seized across the state till 6 pm, in addition to 822 till midnight on the previous day.

The number of arrested people was 37, a sharp rise from nine on Wednesday, while the number of FIRs registered on Thursday was 71. On Wednesday the number of cases registered till 6 pm stood at 41, but soared to 93 by the end of the day.

Fines slapped on violators amounted to a total of Rs 23.79 lakh, which was in addition to penalties of Rs 21.33 lakh imposed the day before. Lockdown was initially imposed across the state on Sunday night by the Nitish Kumar government till March 31, in an attempt to check the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions have become more stringent since Tuesday night when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an unprecedented nationwide lockdown till April 14. According to figures made available by the police headquarters, the total number of people who have ended up behind bars for defying lockdown orders in the last three days stands at 85 and altogether 3,615 vehicles have been seized since March 24.

Fines to the tune of Rs 69.73 lakh have been slapped on violators during the period and 215 FIRs registered. The lockdown provides for taking action against violators under the National Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

However, police claim that those venturing out of their homes for fetching essential items like food or medicines are not facing any action..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Must respect human rights of while battling COVID-19 pandemic: UN experts

Dozens of independent UN human rights experts stressed on Thursday that in addition to public health and emergency measures, battling the COVID-19 pandemic must respect the fundamental human rights of every individual.Everyone, without exce...

COVID-19: Ravi Shankar Prasad releases Rs 1 cr from MPLADS fund

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said he is releasing Rs 1 crore from his member of Parliament fund for his constituency to deal with the coronavirus outbreak In a tweet, Prasad said he has decided to release Rs 1 crore from hi...

European stocks close third straight day higher; emergency fund vote eyed

European stocks reversed course to end higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, while investors awaited a vote by EU lawmakers on emergency funds to cushion the blow from the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. stock indexes surged as a re...

S. Africans fear safety divide as coronavirus panic takes hold in cities

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, March 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As South Africa prepares to go into a 21-day national lockdown to stem the coronavirus outbreak, poorer residents fear being exposed to worsening violence and scams as se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020