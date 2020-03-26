Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spl container train carrying 2.40 lakh litres of milk operated

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:00 IST
Spl container train carrying 2.40 lakh litres of milk operated

from AP to Delhi Amaravati, Mar 26 (PTI): The South Central Railway on Thursday operated a special container train from Renigunta in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh to transport 2.40 lakh litres of milk to the national capital New Delhi to ensure supply of the essential commodity in view of the lockdown. The special train consisted of six milk containers, railway officials said.

In normal days, an average of 80 milk containers with a varying capacity of 40,000 to 44,660 litres are moved by different weekly or daily express trains from Renigunta to New Delhi every month. Transportation of milk has been affected in the last few days as all the passenger trains have been cancelled in view of the nation-wide lockdown to check coronavirus, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said in a release here.

"Considering the necessity of supplying this essential commodity, South Central Railway has taken special permission to run an exclusive milk tanker train to New Delhi from Renigunta. "The train will move at an average speed of 110 kmph to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin station at the earliest," he added.

PTI DBV SHRI DBV SHRI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Academic programmes must run online: JNU V-C to faculty

Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday urged the varsitys faculty members to engage with students through the online mode in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. In a letter to the deans and chairpersons of the...

Noida Police approaches industrial development commissioner over issues of labourers

The police in Gautam Budh Nagar has approached infrastructure and industrial development commissioner for resolving issues being faced by several migrant labourers who have complained about non-payment and no-care from their employers, a to...

Nursing home deaths make up a third of Spanish coronavirus toll-local radio

A total of 1,307 elderly residents of Spanish nursing homes have died from coronavirus, roughly a third of the countrys total death toll, radio network Cadena Ser said on Thursday in an update of its analysis that earlier pointed to 397 dea...

Next Smash Bros DLC fighter to be ARMS character

Nintendo confirmed Thursday that the next downloadable character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate will come from the 2017 fighting game ARMS. The specific character -- there are 15 on the ARMS roster -- wont be revealed until June.According to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020