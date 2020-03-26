One more tests positive for Covid-19 in J-K

One more person tested positive for the coronavirus in Jammu's Rajouri district, said an official on Thursday. "Another COVID-19 positive case was reported just now; a patient from Rajouri district in Jammu. The patient has a history of close contact with a (now deceased) positive case," Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) said.

Earlier, Srinagar confirmed its first death due to coronavirus in which a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease. The officer earlier stressed on social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread and said: "It is still not too late. Help Break The Chain. Stay indoors. Self declare. Report travel history or any symptoms."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

