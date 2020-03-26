Left Menu
Gehlot urges Gujarat CM to ensure availability of essential commodities for migrants from Rajasthan

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:09 IST
  26-03-2020
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and urged him to ensure availability of essential commodities for migrants from Rajasthan. He said that the Union cabinet secretary has given instructions to completely stop the movement of migrants between different states in view of the lockdown. In such a situation, the movement of the poor and labourers from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi will be stopped, Gehlot said This movement is also not appropriate in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the chief minister said. State governments concerned should ensure the availability of food, water and medical facilities to people wherever they are, he said.   Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that thousands of people from neighbouring states are walking down to their homes. They are being screened at the border, he said. The minister said intensive screening is also being done and people are being quarantined if needed, Sharma said.      Following the nationwide lockdown that came into force from Wednesday, unemployed people from neighbouring states are walking to their homes in Sirohi, Jalore, Banswara and Dungarpur areas, he said.

Sharma said the number of coronavirus positive cases has increased in the last three to four days. The government is paying special attention to the districts of Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Pratapgarh, the health minister said. He said that out of about 28 lakh people of Bhilwara, 24 lakh people have been screened by the health department.

The government has prepared one lakh quarantine beds in the state. The facility of investigation of suspects was earlier confined to five districts, but has now been expanded to nine districts in Rajasthan, Sharma said. He said that a list of 735 doctors has been submitted to CMHO for appointment of doctors as per the requirement in different districts of the state.

Sharma said an amount of Rs 1 crore has been given to the collector for meeting emergencies in Jaipur district. Fund of Rs 75 lakh has been given to the district collectors of divisional headquarters and Rs 50 lakh to other district collectors, he said..

