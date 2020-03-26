Left Menu
'Cops adopt diverse measures in Rajasthan to make people stay indoors'

  • PTI
  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:28 IST
Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread, the Rajasthan police has been resorting to diverse measures ranging from arresting people to extralegal ones like making them do sit ups to force them them stay indoors. The state on Wednesday braved fifth day of the lockdown, which had started for Rajasthan on Sunday, the day the country observed "janata curfew" on the calls of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Markets in various cities and towns of Rajasthan stayed closed and streets wore deserted looks as state authorities resorted to various steps to keep people stay indoors during the lockdown. In Jaipur alone, police arrested 27 persons till Wednesday for violating lockdown provisions and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC.

Since March 22, they also seized a total of 831 vehicles, including two wheelers and four wheelers, to dissuade people from venturing out of their homes. In Kota division, as many as 724 vehicles, including 315 from Jhalawar district and 409 from Bundi district, were seized and 88 challans were slapped against violaters till Wednesday In Baran district, the authorities have put up several life-size posters, spelling out Ko-Ro-Na as meaning "Koi Road par Na nikle" -- the one described as antidote to the coronavirus sprad by Prime Minister Narndra Modi during his appeal to the people to observe "janata curfew" earlier.

In Kota, police personnel were seen making people do sit ups for venturing out of their homes without reasons. The stringent measures by police in Jaipur and elsewhere accompanied humanitarian gestures too by both governmental and non-governmental organisation to feed the poor and help the needy.

Sumer Singh, a Jaipur social worker, urged residents to make food packets and send them to different places at scheduled time for their distribution among the poor and hungry. Narayan Seva Sansthan, a voluntary organization of Udaipur, gave a donation of Rs 2 lakh to the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Relief Fund for combating coronavirus, besides distributing 2000 masks free of cost to the police personnel and the poor.

President of the Sansthan Prashant Aggarwal said that during the nationwide lockdown, 2000 food packets will be distributed every day to the needy ones with the help of police. Officials of the Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's ministries have announced a monetary contribution of Rs 3.85 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. As of Wednesday, Rs 26 crore had been received by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

