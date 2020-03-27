Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Kashmiri youths stuck in Haryana's Hisar, Dy CM Dushyant Chautala extends help

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 00:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 00:30 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Kashmiri youths stuck in Haryana's Hisar, Dy CM Dushyant Chautala extends help

A group of Kashmiri youths have appealed for help saying they were stuck in Haryana's Hisar district for the past few days due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. The youths through a video available on social media said they are residents of Kupwara district and have been stuck in Hisar for the past few days.

"We are a group of ten Kashmiri youth from Kupwara and are currently stuck in Hisar. We appeal all concerned that we should be helped. We have not eaten much for few days and survived on stuff like noodles. There is complete lockdown and we appeal to the government and public that we should be helped," said one of the youth seen in the video. He said some of them had come to Harayana for part time jobs but after the lockdown was announced they got stuck.

"Request @Dchautala to kindly intervene & provide assistance," tweeted Iltija Mufti on Thursday, who uses her mother and detained PDP president and former J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's verified Twitter handle. "@MehboobaMufti ji help provided to the Kashmiris (stuck in) Hisar," tweeted Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

Turkey could order the public to stay at home if coronavirus infections continue to spread, the government said on Thursday as it clamped down further on medical equipment leaving the country. The government announced such a measure for peo...

The G20 video call: In virus era, even summits are virtual

The face-to-face tension among foes was gone. So was the in-person camaraderie among allies. Gone were the impromptu and urgent bilats bilateral meetings between leaders to iron out a sticking point. Gone was the image of one leader leanin...

Pope donates 30 respirators to fight coronavirus

Pope Francis has donated 30 respirators to hospitals in areas hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Vatican said on Thursday. A statement from the office of the papal Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, did not say where they would b...

INSIGHT-U.S. home healthcare industry warns of possible "collapse"

Home healthcare providers, the lifelines to 12 million vulnerable Americans, are scrambling to decide how to serve patients who show symptoms of coronavirus -- and how to ensure that the providers themselves neither catch nor spread it.A Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020